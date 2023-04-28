PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An assault in Kelso, Washington ended after the victim shot one of his assailants, investigators said.

Thursday afternoon, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said they got a report that a man had been shot near Riverside Park in Kelso. Kelso Police responded to the scene and said they found a man near the location with a pistol who they took into custody.

Authorities said that the man admitted he had fired at two subjects who had attacked him.

Shortly after, deputies said they located two people in a vehicle near Rainbow Way and West Side Highway, one of them had been shot. The wounded person was taken to a hospital for treatment authorities said and it was then that they learned what had happened.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, after interviewing witnesses and seeing a video of the incident, they learned that a man and woman were sitting in a car in their driveway when two men approached, opened the door and started hitting the man in the vehicle.

The two men, identified as Asa McVay Keith Kelly, 21, and Karmin Alexander Kerr, 19, accused the victim of being part of a rival gang, the victim said.

The video showed that during the assault the victim drew a pistol, exited the vehicle and shot once hitting Kerr.

Kelly and Kerr were booked and face charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass.