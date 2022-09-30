PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Friday morning after authorities say the victim showed up at a local hospital.

Around 2:15 a.m., Portland police received reports of shots fired on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Southeast Stark and East Burnside streets.

Shortly after that initial call, officers learned a man was being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital. Police said the man suffered critical injuries.

PPB determined the two reports were related and said officers managed to find the crime scene using the information from the first call. No suspect information was immediately released.

The bureau asks that anyone with information on the shooting contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1063 or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773.

Detectives remain at the scene and have closed Southeast 148th Avenue from East Burnside Street to Southeast Stark Street.