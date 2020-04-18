Victim stabs attacker in chest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an unexpected turn of events, police said a suspect was taken to the hospital with a stab wound after an assault in downtown Portland Friday afternoon.

Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing on SW 1st Ave around 1:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

Once detectives began investigating, they found that the stabbing had been in self-defense. Police said the victim, a man, was walking past Lovejoy Fountain when two suspects began following him. The suspects ran up to the victim — one suspect held the man down while the second started punching and kicking him. During the assault, police said the victim pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the suspects.

The man who had been stabbed was taken to the hospital. After he was medically evaluated, police said his injuries were “non-life threatening.” The man is still at the hospital as of Friday evening. Police said they would release his identity and charges once he was officially booked into jail.

The second suspect ran off before officers arrived. Police said that person has not been found.

The assault left the victim with facial injuries. Police said he was medically treated at the scene.

This is a developing story.