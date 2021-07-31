Victim, suspect ID’d in deadly Keizer hit-and-run

Keizer police were involved in an officer-involved shooting, pursuit and hit-and-run crash around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Six officers were involved in the pursuit of Sean Beck, 47, of Olympia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman killed in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run crash in Keizer was identified as 64-year-old Becky Dietzel, according to the Oregon State Police.

Keizer police had responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle behind a business at the corner of River Road and Dearborn Road a little after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they confronted two adult men near the car, which was determined to be stolen.

Once officers approached, one of the men exchanged shots with multiple officers. He fled the scene in the stolen car while the other man stayed on the scene and was cooperative.

The fleeing suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Sean Beck of Olympia, was heading southbound on River Road. As Beck sped through the intersection of River Road and Cummings Lane, he struck a Dietzel who was crossing the street.

Keizer and Salem police officers eventually caught up to Beck, which led to a standoff. Beck ultimately surrendered and was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

He remains hospitalized as of Saturday morning, according to OSP.

The six Keizer Police officers involved include:

Sergeant Kevin DeMarco with Keizer Police Department 14 years.

Officer Scott Keniston with Keizer Police Department 14 years.

Officer Michael Kowash with Keizer Police Department 3 years.

Officer Jeremy Darst with Keizer Police Department 3 years.

Officer Chad Fahey with Keizer Police Department 3 years.

Officer Cody Stupfel with Keizer Police Department 1 year.