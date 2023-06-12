Deputies arrested a man that they suspect was involved in a domestic violence homicide (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The female victim and male suspect involved in a fatal domestic violence incident on June 3 were identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., officials said they responded to the area of 37000 East Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving several 911 calls about a domestic disturbance.

According to authorities, witnesses had reported hearing gunshots. Responding officers then located a man walking away from the scene and arrested him.

Upon investigating the residence, deputies said they discovered a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Heather Lynn Booker Briscoe, 47 was identified as the victim while the suspect was identified as Brandon Lewis Briscoe, 47, who is in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He was charged with second-degree murder (domestic violence), felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.