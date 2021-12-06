Victim worries burglary suspect will ‘slip within the system’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man arrested more than 50 times was back in court Monday facing charges stemming from two separate home break-in incidents that happened in Lake Oswego in September.

Once again, the charges against him were dropped for mental health reasons.

Victims told KOIN 6 News they are upset and frustrated to see yet another case against him get dismissed. They worry if he’s not in custody, he will continue his pattern of breaking into homes.



“It’s not what I expected, so, but it’s just hard because you know, I just know my daughter’s going to be very upset cause she feels terrorized,” Margaret Eastman said.



In September, Margaret Eastman’s 17-year-old daughter told KOIN 6 News that a man named Hector Mundt chased her through their backyard and proceeded to try to break into the home repeatedly after she just barely made it inside.

“After going through this experience, she just doesn’t feel comfortable home alone and by herself, coming home at night and sometimes leaving work at night,” Eastman said.



KOIN 6 News spoke to two other victims who say Mundt broke into their homes and said they also lost their sense of safety.

Mundt has yet to have a case against him stick despite being cited and arrested 53 times.

Mental health evaluations continue to find he’s unable to assist in his defense because of a traumatic brain injury.

He was back in court Monday morning for what happened to Eastman’s daughter and for another home break-in that happened that same day in Lake Oswego.

But once again, the case was dropped. This time the mental health evaluation found he will never be able to assist in his defense or be restored to competency for the foreseeable future.

There’s now a civil commitment hearing set for next Monday. But even if that moves forward, there is no guarantee he’ll end up in a locked facility.



“Even as some of the people within the courthouse said, he’ll probably just slip within the system and then just be back out on the streets,” Eastman said.