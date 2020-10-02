Victims identified in N Portland double homicide

Amber Coughtry and Billy Lewnes were killed in a shooting in N Portland on Sept. 29, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victims of a double homicide that occurred in North Portland earlier in the week have been identified.

Amber Coughtry and Billy Lewnes were both killed early Tuesday morning in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood. The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled their deaths a homicide after determining the victims — both aged 41 — had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Two people are dead following a shooting in North Portland on Sept. 29, 2020. KOIN.

Coughtry and Lewnesa were found after police responded to a report of a shooting near North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said the victims were located in a parking lot near Force Lake, but there is no word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Wednesday, the shooting deaths were ruled to be a double homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Rico Beniga by calling 503.823.0457 or at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov — or contact Detective Anthony Merrill by calling 503.823.4033 or email Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers a $2,500 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved case. Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can do so online or by calling 503.823.4357.