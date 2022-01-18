Victims in Eugene shooting identified; suspect still at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All six victims in the WOW Hall shooting on Friday are reported to be in stable condition, but Eugene police say no arrests have been made.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday shots were fired outside the concert hall. Six people — ages 21 to 30 years old — were taken to a nearby hospital. Police said one victim was in critical condition.

The victims were identified as:

Richard Daniel Lemmon, age 26, of Pendleton, Oregon.

Jason Jamell Smith, age 25, of San Francisco, CA

Aaleigha Mechelle Tynan, age 25, of Eugene, Oregon

Reyshaun Dominic-Joseph Supuni, age 30, of Pendleton, Oregon.

Tristin C. Vanblockland, age 26, of Pendleton, Oregon.

Priscila Wavaline Camarena, age 21, Pendleton, Oregon.

“We’re going to solve this with witnesses willing to come forward and share with us what they saw and potentially what evidence they may have captured on cell phones or other types of devices,” said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.

Skinner called the event chaotic and said it was “certainly one of the highest-profile shootings we’ve had in the city of Eugene.”

Officials are continuing to investigate, saying there’s not enough information to know if the event was random or targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to call 541.682.5162.