Victims unharmed in Vernon neighborhood drive-by shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were unharmed when the vehicle they were in was struck by bullets three times in Portland’s Vernon neighborhood Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau said a 19-year-old male and female had been in their car in the 5600 block of NE 19th Avenue when they heard shots being fired around 11 p.m. The teens ducked down, quickly left the area, drove to a nearby parking lot and called 911, according to PPB.

Responding officers found 14 casings at the scene but said there was no indication the victims were targeted by the shooter, adding that the shooting appeared to be “random.”

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately provided by PPB.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portland Police at 503-823-3333.