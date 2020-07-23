Video: Man attacks 2 with saw at Portland laundromat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he attacked two people in a Portland laundromat with a handsaw — and it was caught on video.

On the afternoon of July 17, several 911 callers reported a man with a handsaw was assaulting people and breaking car windshields near the 2700 block of NE Weidler Street, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Two of the victims were inside a laundromat. Security video shows the suspect march straight up to a woman inside and swing the saw at her head. As someone rushes to her aid, the suspect swings again and both victims fall back. The suspect dashes back outside where he’s seen marching toward two bystanders who quickly move backward and away.

Officers found the suspect near the 2100 block of NE Weidler Street. Police said they told him to stop and drop the saw but he refused and told officers he was going to make them shoot him.

Shane Vordelmicha Green is facing multiple charges for allegedly attacking people with a handsaw in Northeast Portland, July 17, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The man walked into the middle of traffic, then started moving toward the officers while yelling at them while still holding the saw, police said. After several warnings, police used a less-lethal munition and the man dropped the saw. Officers started talking to him to try and calm him down but several bystanders interrupted by screaming and taunting the officers, the PPB said. This only made the suspect more upset, according to police.

Officers said they kept talking calmly and listening to the man and he was eventually taken safely into custody.

The suspect — 58-year-old Shane Vordelmicha Green — was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree attempted assault, strangulation, four counts of menacing, two counts of second-degree attempted assault, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and four counts of reckless endangering. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The investigation continues. If you were a victim, please call detectives at 503.823.0400.