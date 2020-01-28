Video: Ace employee tries to stop robbery suspect

The suspect is accused of robbing several places with fake guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newly released surveillance video shows a man accused of robbing six Portland business just this month. One store was a local Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway, from which the suspect is accused of stealing a sledgehammer.

Ace Hardware surveillance video shows a robbery suspect walking with a sledge hammer he later stole. (Courtesy Ace Hardware)

The Ace employee actually reacted by grabbing an axe and following the suspect, identified as Deondre Rosemon, while on the phone with Portland Police Dispatch. The hardware store was the first in a series of robberies this month where police said Rosemon showed fake guns to employees.

“We have an issue with theft here, but normally it’s petty things and people just give it up after a few minutes,” said Ace employee Bob Maxfield. However, he quickly found out that wasn’t the case with the most recent incident.

Police said Rosemon’s two-week crime spree started with the Ace Hardware store on January 8. Employees said Rosemon grabbed a sledge hammer and then decided he wanted a new pair of reading glasses.

“He just picked up this guy right here and just put it down at his side and just started walking out of the store with it after he got the glasses,” said Maxfield.

Surveillance video shows the suspect trying on glasses and then ripping off the tag. A few minutes later, he can be seen standing in line at the register, but he wasn’t in line for long before security footage shows him leaving without paying.

Surveillance video shows an Ace Hardware employee confronting a robbery suspect at the door. (Courtesy Ace Hardware)

That’s when he’s greeted by Maxfield.

“I had a pretty good feeling I wasn’t going to get it back,” said Maxfield.

However, that didn’t stop Maxfield from trying to grab the sledge hammer. Surveillance video shows him trying to convince the suspect to hand it over. Instead, the suspect leaves.

He walked slowly through the parking lot until he was confronted by another employee. That employee said during that confrontation, Roseman flashed a gun at him, so he backed off.

Portland Police said that gun was fake and that Rosemon used it in several other robberies across town, including at two adult video stores, a cell phone store, and a convenience store. He was finally busted last Wednesday after police said he tried robbing a Walgreens Pharmacy near NE 6th and Grand.

Deondre Rosemon (PPB)

Detectives said Rosemon carried two guns that looked real but weren’t. No one was hurt in any of those cases. He is now facing a second degree robbery charge.