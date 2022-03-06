The suspect has not been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arsonist was seen on surveillance video torching a car in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store in the Washington County area of Portland early Sunday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. deputies and fire crews from TVFR were sent to the location at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway about the car fire after multiple people called 911.

When deputies checked surveillance footage they saw a person in a dark hoodie and dark pants with a backpack walk up to the gas tank holding something in their hand. Moments later there was a loud explosion and the car burst into flames.

A piece of the arsonist’s clothing on their hand or arm caught fire, but the arsonist managed to get rid of the burning clothing quickly and walked away.

Screen grab from surveillance video of an arsonist about to torch a car in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, March 6, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Screen grab from surveillance video of an arsonist torching a car in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, March 6, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Screen grab from surveillance video of an arsonist torching a car in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, March 6, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

An arsonist torched this car in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, March 6, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

An arsonist torched this car in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, March 6, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

An arsonist torched this car in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, March 6, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The car, which was empty at the time, kept burning and was destroyed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700. The investigation remains open and active.