Two men seen outside Pho Thap Pa prior to the burglary on Monday, Jan. 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Milwaukie PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Milwaukie Police Department is investigating a string of restaurant burglaries that happened on Monday.

After collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police determined the three burglaries were connected. The two suspects broke into Pho Thap Ba, Ohana Hawaiian Café and Mike’s Drive-In.

Front door of Pho Thap Ba was completely shattered in a burglary on Monday, Jan. 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Milwaukie PD).

Surveillance video shows two men walking outside Pho Thap Ba before entering the restaurant.

One man is seen wearing a beanie, with a dark-colored zip-up jacket, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. The other man is seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, a dark green jacket, black pants with what appears to be the Adidas logo, gray sneakers and a blue backpack.

Anyone who with information on the case is urged to call Detective Cereghino at 503-786-7476 or email him at cereghinot@milwaukieoregon.gov.

One of the restaurants was forced to close on Monday as repairs were being made. Altogether, police say the damage is estimated to cost the businesses several thousand dollars.

The surveillance video can be viewed above.