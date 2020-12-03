Video catches man exposing himself to teenager in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a man who exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy in Aloha on Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was skateboarding at an apartment complex near SW 214th Ave. and Alexander St. around 10:30 a.m.

Surveillance video from nearby shows the man in a white 4-door sedan with no plates. He is described as around 30 years old, with darker complexion, light facial hair and black hair.

He was wearing a black fedora-style hat, black jacket and black pants, as well as a black bandana around his neck.

Call 503-629-0111 if you have any information about the case.