PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drunk driver crashed into a Tigard police car while an officer was investigating a separate DUII on the side of the road on Friday, according to Tigard police.

Police say officers pulled over a suspected drunk driver who was going 106 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 217 near the Denny Road exit — the driver allegedly kept going for nearly two miles before stopping.

While officers were out of their vehicle conducting field sobriety tests, a different driver crashed into their unoccupied patrol car, police said. The driver was arrested and later charged with DUII reckless driving, reckless endangering, reckless endangerment of a highway worker and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police say a drunk driver crashed into a patrol car while officers were investigating a separate DUII. (Tigard police)

The driver who got pulled over on the highway was also arrested and charged with DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering a highway worker.

“We are grateful nobody was seriously hurt. If you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, move over to give them space and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Tigard police said.

The video of the incident can be seen here.