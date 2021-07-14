Video: Man vandalizes cars along busy Portland sidewalk

Surveillance video released by Portland police shows a suspect hurling a metal garbage can lid at a vehicle parked along NW 23rd Avenue, June 29, 2021. (PPB)

Police say the man took metal garbage can lids and hurled them at parked vehicles, causing thousands of dollars of damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police need help identifying a person who damaged businesses and vehicles along a popular street in Northwest Portland.

The suspect was seen walking along the sidewalk of NW 23rd Avenue on the afternoon of June 29. He was seen knocking over restaurant sandwich board signs and throwing metal garbage can lids at parked cars, causing thousands of dollars of damage, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Surveillance video released by Portland police shows a suspect accused of vandalizing businesses and vehicles along NW 23rd Avenue, June 29, 2021. (PPB)

Officers shared a short video clip that shows the suspect throw a garbage can lid against a vehicle. The suspect has not been identified, nor has the owner of the damaged vehicle, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or the vehicle owner is asked to contact Sgt. Peter McConnell at peter.mcconnell@portlandoregon.gov and reference case #21-176383.