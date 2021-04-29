Video: Man walks up to home in SE Portland, opens fire

No one was hurt but people were inside at the time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Home surveillance video clearly shows an armed man walking up to a home in Southeast Portland, knocking on the door and then firing a gun.

Mike Posson found the video from Tuesday night when he checked his surveillance recordings. He told KOIN 6 News his mother thought someone had thrown rocks at the house at SE 92nd and Division — then he found the bullet holes.

Home surveillance video clearly shows an armed man walking up to a home at SE 92nd and Division in Portland, knocking on the door and then firing a gun, April 27, 2021 (Mike Posson)

“Completely shaking. I was shaking for at least 45 minutes to an hour,” Posson said. “And my mom, who was in even closer proximity, she’s still shaken up.”

Bullet holes pierced the front door of the home.

Posson hopes the images will help police identify the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.