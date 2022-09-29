Authorities posted a video of the robbery in hopes someone can identify the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.

According to Vancouver Police Department, the victim was walking through the parking lot around 10:50 a.m. on her way to work and noticed a maroon car, similar to a Kia Optima, drive past her and park.

Shortly after, VPD said a man got out of the vehicle and attacked the woman from behind — knocking her to the ground and fleeing with her purse.

Authorities posted a video of the robbery in hopes someone can identify the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a black man wearing a black hoodie pulled tight around his face. Witnesses on the scene said there were a total of three men in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (360) 487-7440.