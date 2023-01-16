PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police are asking for help in their investigation of a New Year’s Eve armed robbery.

According to the police department, a man walked into Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Surveillance footage shows the man displaying a gun while demanding money from an employee before walking out.

Watch the surveillance footage provided by the Tigard Police Department in the video player above.

Authorities said the suspect was described as a taller man with a medium build. He was wearing a hoodie, mask and jeans at the time of the robbery.

The man was last seen heading north on Highway 99.

Anyone with information that could possibly help in the case is urged to call 503-718-2665 or email the tip line via the link above.