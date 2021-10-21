Video: Women attack Portland clerk, hit witnesses with car

Left: Two women accused of assaulting a NE Portland gas station clerk. Right: One suspect smashes a gas station pump with a Dodge Caliber, Oct. 14, 2021. (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

Surveillance video shows the suspects plow into the gas station, gas pumps and witnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips leading to the arrest of two women caught on camera assaulting a gas station clerk and ramming witnesses with their car.

Two Black women — one with red hair and the other wearing a black puffy coat — entered the 76 gas station at NE 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, Crime Stoppers of Oregon said.

Surveillance video shows the woman with red hair assaulting the clerk with the help of the other woman who reportedly referred to the former as her mother.

Both suspects were forced out of the store and got into a black Dodge Caliber with no plates. The red-haired woman is seen driving the vehicle through the gas station stalls multiple times, ramming witnesses, the gas pumps and the store’s entrance.

Crime Stoppers said the driver “caused injury and damage to the business.” It’s unclear how severe those injuries were.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.