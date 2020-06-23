Videos: Jeremy Christian victim impact statements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four months after a jury unanimously convicted him of killing 2 people and critically wounding a third on a MAX train 3 years ago, Jeremy Christian was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., victim impact statements began. The first to take the stand was Demetria Hester and before she was done, Christian stood up at the defense table, ripped off his facemask and screamed at her: “I should have killed you!”

He was handcuffed by deputies and immediately led out of the courtroom.

Here are the victim impact statements

during the sentencing of MAX killer Jeremy Christian.

Warning: Graphic Language