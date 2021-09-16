Vigil marks victim’s birthday in unsolved Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family and friends held a vigil Thursday evening on what would have been Harold Major’s 32nd birthday.

Major was killed in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 7, 2020 in Southeast Portland. Officers said they found the then 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound near SE 33rd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard but he died at the scene.

Investigators said Major was a random victim and was likely not the shooter’s intended target. No arrests have been made in the case.

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. near where Major was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest. Tipsters can stay anonymous. Tips can be submitted online.