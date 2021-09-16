Vigil marks victim’s birthday in unsolved Portland homicide

Crime

Harold Andrew Major would have turned 32 on Sept. 16

by: Cambrie Caldwell

Posted: / Updated:

Harold Major was killed in a Southwest Portland shooting on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family and friends held a vigil Thursday evening on what would have been Harold Major’s 32nd birthday.

Major was killed in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 7, 2020 in Southeast Portland. Officers said they found the then 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound near SE 33rd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard but he died at the scene.

Investigators said Major was a random victim and was likely not the shooter’s intended target. No arrests have been made in the case.

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. near where Major was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest. Tipsters can stay anonymous. Tips can be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories