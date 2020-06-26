Video: Man beaten by ‘violent demonstrators’ in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance video caught the violent assault of a man in downtown Portland early Wednesday morning.

Portland Police released the video, saying the assault happened at 4 a.m on June 24 at 4th Avenue and Morrison Street. They called the group “violent demonstrators” and said one was seen with a gun before the assault.

The video shows the victim with a large stick-like object in his hand near a van as a group of people run towards him and begin beating and kicking him.

The victim appears to walk away after the assault, and police did not give an update on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at (503)-823-0400.