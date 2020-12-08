Waldport mourns loss of slain ‘well loved’ council member

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The tight-knight community in Waldport has been shaken by Sunday’s deadly break-in that left city council member Mark Campbell dead.

The longtime resident and co-owner of the Crestview Golf Club tried to stop a burglary suspect breaking into his home around 3:30 a.m. Campbell’s wife called 911 and told operators her husband was trying to stop the suspect as the confrontation was underway. Soon after, the 66-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the fight.

Neighbors day Campbell and his family have been a huge part of the neighborhood and town for two decades.

“The whole neighborhood is affected because we all know the family,” said Virginia Frenger, a friend of the Campbell family.

“He was certainly well-loved in the community,” added Jackie Sebastiani, a neighbor. “He’s been here for quite some time.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and has urged anyone with information to contact police immediately.