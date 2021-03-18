Wanted felon arrested after attempting to flee on foot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wanted felon was arrested after attempting to flee from police in Hillsboro on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of an unwanted person on Northeast Trailwalk Drive. The person was identified as Nathan Hudson, who had a warrant out for his arrest and was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Officers spotted Hudson in the area — who then tried to flee on foot. Police caught up with him a short time later and took Hudson into custody.

While chasing him, officers said they could hear the sound of a gun racking. A search was conducted in the area and one officer — with the help of K-9 Dozer — found a handgun and several loaded magazines.

Hudson now faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence, harassment: domestic violence, strangulation and an outstanding warrant for a post-prison supervision violation.