Wanted felon caught sleeping in car, faces 25 charges

Shayne Rheinholdt was arrested while sleeping in this car in Salem, May 16, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man with 16 outstanding warrants now faces 9 more charges after Marion County deputies found him sleeping in a parked car at a Salem hotel.

Since September 2019, deputies had been looking for Shayne Rheinholdt in connection with stolen cars in the previous few months. The 27-year-old managed to elude law enforcement in high speed getaways multiple times, authorities said in a release.

But when deputies spotted him sleeping in the parking lot of a hotel on Fisher Road NE on Saturday, they took him into custody for those outstanding warrants: 7 counts of unauthorized use a motor vehicle, 2 counts of heroin possession, 2 counts of eluding, and one count each of being a felon with a gun, identity theft, providing false information to police, reckless endangerment and assault.

He is now also charged with another 4 counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2 more counts of eluding, and one count each of possessing heroin, burglary tools and theft.

Rheinholdt is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Marion County.