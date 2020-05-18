Wanted felon caught sleeping in car, faces 25 charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man with 16 outstanding warrants now faces 9 more charges after Marion County deputies found him sleeping in a parked car at a Salem hotel.
Since September 2019, deputies had been looking for Shayne Rheinholdt in connection with stolen cars in the previous few months. The 27-year-old managed to elude law enforcement in high speed getaways multiple times, authorities said in a release.
But when deputies spotted him sleeping in the parking lot of a hotel on Fisher Road NE on Saturday, they took him into custody for those outstanding warrants: 7 counts of unauthorized use a motor vehicle, 2 counts of heroin possession, 2 counts of eluding, and one count each of being a felon with a gun, identity theft, providing false information to police, reckless endangerment and assault.
He is now also charged with another 4 counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2 more counts of eluding, and one count each of possessing heroin, burglary tools and theft.
Rheinholdt is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Marion County.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.