Wanted felon nabbed by FIT in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for his alleged role in a crash and attempted carjacking in Southeast Portland on January 28 was arrested Saturday in Portland, police said.

Damande R. Carter was taken into custody by PPB’s Focused Intervention Team (FIT) near SE 92nd and Mitchell around 5:20 p.m. Police said he had another stolen gun at the time of his arrest.

Carter, 31, is believed to be the driver of a car that took off from a traffic stop at SE 94th and Pardee a week ago and later crashed head-on into another car on SE Hawthorne near 27th. Another man in the car, Donnie Pradith, was arrested that night but Carter managed to get away.

He’s been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on 6 charges: felon in possession of a gun, felony attempt to elude by car, reckless driving, failing to perform the duties of a driver, attempt to elude on foot and 1st-degree theft.