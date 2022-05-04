PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fugitive wanted in the District of Oregon was returned to the United States after he fled to Costa Rica in the early 2000s, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Oregon announced Wednesday.

Robin James McPherson faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering in the District of Oregon. In addition, he will reportedly be sentenced for tax crimes in the Southern District of California soon.

The FBI started investigating McPherson in August 2019 after there were multiple reports he was operating a real estate scheme out of Springfield and Costa Rica.

McPherson allegedly used cold calls, promotional websites and Facebook advertisements to find investors. Officials say McPherson would make sales calls to potential investors from Costa Rica.

He allegedly had investors wire funds to a bank account in Oregon that he would then transfer to Costa Rica. Over the course of four years, about $1.2 million was reportedly deposited to the bank account in Oregon.

Officials say McPherson was supposed to used the investments to construct resort villas, however, he instead used the funds to pay for personal expenses.

In December 2000, McPherson was found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion. However, before sentencing he fled the United States.