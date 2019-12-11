Wanted ID thief nabbed by Lebanon police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected identity thief faces numerous charges after being arrested during a struggle with Lebanon police Tuesday night.

Anthony Luke Ritter allegedly tried to use stolen credit cards to buy something at Schmizza Public House in Lebanon. When police arrived he ran.

Officers caught him and, after the brief struggle, arrested him. Ritter allegedly had a stolen car, meth, heroin, stolen identification and forged documents at that time.

Investigators said the 35-year-old is also wanted in other Oregon cities and in several other states.

He’s being held in the Linn County Jail on 10 charges: aggravated ID theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of forged instruments, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of meth, possession of heroin, forgery, possession of a restricted weapons, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon PD Officer Chance Snyder at 541.451.1751.