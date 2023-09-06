PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arraigned Wednesday after he was accused of throwing rocks through windows of several Gresham businesses in July, leaving thousands of dollars in damage.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Garret Fine was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on Sept. 1 on several charges — including two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

On July 4, court documents say Fine intentionally damaged several businesses including a frozen yogurt shop, a cafe, a martial arts studio and a salon.

Opal’s Salon in Gresham was one of at least two businesses hit. Their surveillance video captured the suspect throwing rocks, smashing the windows and leaving glass everywhere.

Next door to the salon, Gresham’s Willoughby Hearing Center employees also came in to find three large windowpanes smashed and at least five rocks littered throughout the office.

Gresham Police responded and after looking at the surveillance footage, an officer immediately recognized Fine, who police said had an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief in similar cases.