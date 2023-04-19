PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Escaped inmate Brian Roman was found Wednesday and taken back into custody, officials said.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office shared that Roman was located near Scappoose, Oregon.

Roman escaped from jail on Monday after Cowlitz County officials said he impersonated his cellmate who had been set to be released.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of second-degree escape, first-degree criminal impersonation. forgery, second-degree theft and third-degree theft.