PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing a murder charge following a fatal shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood in late November, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Around noon on Wednesday, 27-year-old Stevie Rayven Moore was arrested on second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon warrants by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force on Southeast 18th Street in Vancouver, Wash., authorities said.

On the night of the reported shooting, on Nov. 23, officers responded to the scene on Northeast Glenn Widing Drive where they found the victim — identified as 49-year-old Jason Kinsfather — who police said later died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Joe Corona and reference case number 22-312857.