PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested in Milwaukie Thursday morning after he was found unconscious in a stolen car by officers, authorities said.

Just before 7 a.m., Milwaukie police were conducting a welfare check after a community member reported seeing someone “passed out” in their car, which was running with headlights on, along Southeast Mailwell Drive, officials said.

Officers found the man, later identified as 33-year-old Shane Freda of Washington County, unconscious in the driver’s seat of a 2000’s model Subaru with no license plates, authorities said.

On the scene, officers noticed drug paraphernalia in the car and a tampered key ignition. After checking the vehicle’s identification number, authorities learned the car was stolen.

Officers pinned the Subaru with police vehicles and deployed spike strips — including a “piranha” spike block under a tire to prevent Freda from escaping.

After he was awoken by police, Freda revved his engine to try to flee and was taken into custody after a struggle with officers, officials said.

During the arrest, officers learned Freda was sitting on a loaded semi-automatic handgun and seized ammunition, as well as suspected fentanyl from the car — which was returned to its owner.

Freda was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on several warrants, along with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm charges.