Wanted man paddles down Columbia on stolen kayak

Ejonte Paden tried to escape authorities by paddling down the Columbia River on a stolen kayak, police said, Dec. 18, 2019. (Portland Police Bureau)

Ejonte Paden was arrested for 2 outstanding warrants and a slew of charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted on multiple charges tried to flee the law by paddling down Columbia River on a stolen kayak, police said.

Ejonte Paden was arrested Wednesday for two outstanding warrants and charges including burglary, menacing, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and elude, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

But before being arrested, the 24-year-old is accused of leading officers on an interesting chase.

Paden first tried to elude officers in a car, according to police. He eventually ditched the car and ran toward the Columbia River on foot. He stole a kayak while running and, when he reached the river, tried to paddle away on it, according to officers.

Police said authorities worked quickly at that point to catch Paden before the cold water took a toll on him. He was arrested on booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

