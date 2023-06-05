A suspected robber was shot and killed by Vancouver police and a Clark County deputy outside a Safeway on E Mill Plain, May 30 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man killed by law enforcement outside a Vancouver Safeway on May 30 was wanted in connection with armed robberies and a burglary in the days before being shot.

Joshua James Wilson was being sought for a burglary on May 20 plus armed robberies in Vancouver on May 21 and 29, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said in a press release. Various law enforcement agencies were aware of Wilson’s warrants and that he “had reportedly made statements that he would shoot police rather than be taken into custody.”

On May 30, the 43-year-old was spotted going into Safeway at Mill Plain Boulevard and Andresen Road in Vancouver. While he was in the store, officers arrived and “formed an arrest team” near his car in the parking lot, officials said. When he came out, Wilson ignored their orders to stop and ran off.

Authorities said videos show “Wilson reaching behind his back” and then is seen “pointing a pistol directly” at an officer. He “engaged with gunfire from three officers and one deputy,” officials said.

Despite officers rendering first aid to Wilson, he died at the scene “and did have a pistol in his possession.”

Videos of the incident will not be made public until the officer interviews are concluded, Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Brightbill is also the commander of the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

The three Vancouver police officers and Clark County deputy have been placed on leave, according to officials.