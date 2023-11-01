PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following an assault and high-speed chase spanning from the Oregon Coast all the way to Hillsboro on Oct. 27, officials now say the suspect is in custody.

According to Seaside authorities, Isaiah J. Thompson, 18, was arrested Tuesday evening by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson was transferred to Clatsop County Jail where he faces charges including second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding and reckless driving.

The incident happened just after midnight on the morning of Oct. 27, when authorities said Thompson assaulted someone and stole a car. A chase ensued leaving Seaside and ending in Hillsboro when the car crashed and police said Thompson fled the scene.

The victim in the attack has since been released from the hospital where they were previously in critical condition.