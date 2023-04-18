PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Cowlitz County jail inmate is on the run after escaping custody on Monday by impersonating another inmate due for release, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the escape, a corrections officer tried to contact the inmate due for release. However, three inmates were asleep in the cell, officials said. As the officer called for the inmate, 26-year-old Brian Francisco Roman identified himself as the inmate and was processed out of custody, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to jail staff, Roman and the other inmate have similar physical features.

During the release, Roman received property belonging to the other inmate — including clothing, keys and a wallet with an ID and a debit card – and signed paperwork forging their name, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials claim they did not realize they released Roman until the inmate asked when he was going to be released.

Officials say Brian Roman, 26, escaped a Cowlitz County jail after impersonating an inmate due for release. April 2023 (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office).

Local law enforcement agencies have been searching for Roman, who was last seen wearing a blue hoody sweatshirt, a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers, officials said.

A warrant has been issued for Roman’s arrest on charges of second-degree escape, first-degree criminal impersonation, forgery and second and third-degree theft.

Anyone with information about Roman’s location is asked to call 911.