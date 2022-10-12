Garcia was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay the injured officer a $50,000 compensatory fine.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Happy Valley woman was convicted of attempted aggravated murder on Wednesday after shooting at two Gladstone police officers and injuring one in 2021, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 37-year-old Yvette Lares Garcia was convicted of several charges including first-degree attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault.

The incident began after Garcia was pulled over by Officer Clement Lau for a routine traffic stop on November 22, 2021, around 8 p.m., according to authorities. Garcia was taken into custody, with her hands handcuffed behind her back, after the officer discovered she had an extraditable warrant from Texas.

After Gladstone Sgt. Travis Hill arrived on the scene, the officers agreed to stop by Garcia’s home on the way to jail after she said she was concerned about her two dogs that were there alone, officials said.

At the home, Officer Lau secured one of the dogs on a leash and reportedly stayed in the garage as Sgt. Hill and Garcia went into her bedroom to get the other dog, according to the DA’s office.

Officials said Garcia “drew Sgt. Hill’s attention away from her for a moment,” and as he looked back at Garcia, she reportedly held a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun – likely grabbing it from a nightstand. Garcia reportedly told the sergeant she was not going back to jail and shot him in the lower leg.

Authorities said the officers exchanged gunfire with Garcia and noted even though they yelled multiple times for her to drop the gun, she refused.

Officials said Garcia was shot multiple times and received medical attention from other responding officers before paramedics arrived.

The DA’s Office said Sgt. Hill sustained a permanent injury to his leg and he has left law enforcement.

The case was investigated by Clackamas County’s Major Crimes Team, which was led by detectives from the sheriff’s office and the Oregon City Police Department.

Authorities said Garcia has a warrant from Ector County, Texas for felony charges after a theft case involving at least $1 million. Officials said she will likely be extradited soon for prosecution.