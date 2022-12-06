PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A prominent Proud Boys member who’s been arrested multiple times is wanted once again after Multnomah County court documents say he violated the conditions of his release from custody.

According to an affidavit signed Nov. 15, 2022, Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was released from jail on June 10 and had agreed to wear a GPS monitor at all times. The conditions of his release stated that any violation would result in Toese returning to custody.

The affidavit states that Toese allowed his GPS monitor to go dead and that the monitor was fully depleted for more than 24 hours.

According to the affidavit, officials made multiple attempts to contact Toese and could not reach him.

A warrant for Toese’s arrest was issued Nov. 15 and he has not been taken into custody in Multnomah County since then.

On March 23, 2022, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Toese had been arraigned on 11 charges related to a Proud Boy event that occurred in 2020.

Toese was extradited from Washington the day before the arraignment. He was in custody there on unrelated charges.

Schmidt said Toese and his co-defendant, Miles Furrow, had attended a rally associated with the Proud Boys on August 22, 2021. The rally took place in the parking lot of a former Kmart near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland.

“Several incidents that both Toese and Furrow were involved in transpired as a result of the event,” Schmidt stated when he announced Toese had been arraigned.

Toese was charged with three counts of second-degree assault with a weapon, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of riot, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Schmidt had requested that the court hold Toese in custody without bail pending the disposition of the criminal charges he’s facing.

Toese was held in custody for a couple months, but posted bail on June 10 and was released.

For years, Toese has participated in events with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

As part of the conditions of his release, Toese was ordered to not attend any protests.