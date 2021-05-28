Warrants issued for starved Vancouver teen’s adoptive parents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The adoptive parents of Karreon Franks, the 15-year-old from Vancouver who died from starvation and neglect, are being sought nationwide after arrest warrants were issued for them.

Felicia Louise Adams and her husband, Jesse Costillo Franks, are wanted for 2nd-degree murder and homicide by abuse, documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show. But the probable cause documents state it is uknown where the couple is at this time.

Prosecutors say they committed “deliberate cruelty” and “engaged in a pattern or practice of assault or torture” of Karreon, who was severely disabled.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.

The case

Karreon Franks was 5-feet-3 and weighed 61 pounds when he died November 27, 2020, documents show. The CDC said 61 pounds is the average weight of a 9-year-old.

On that day, his mother Felicia Adams drove him to the hospital when she allegedly told doctors Karreon became unresponsive when she was bathing him. He was pronounced dead 14 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators said Felicia Adams went to the ilani casino later on the day Karreon died, and spent several hours gambling.

Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show the autopsy done by the Clark County Medical Examiner showed abnormal bone and hair growth as well as abdominal lesions most likely caused by starvation. The ME also said Karreon had hardly any range of motion in his arms and legs, again likely because of starvation.

The search warrant affidavit also stated Karreon went to school before the pandemic. His teachers told a detective he was very motivated by food and would sometimes eat so much he would throw up.

His death was announced by the medical examiner in February, but at that time the manner and cause of death had not been determined.