PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twice-convicted murderer Warren Forrest was sentenced to life for the killing of a Portland teenager nearly 50 years ago.

Earlier this month, a Clark County jury found Forrest guilty of 17-year-old Martha Morrison’s murder in 1974. Morrison’s DNA was discovered on a dart gun Forrest admitted to using to attack another woman.

Following the guilty verdict, Morrison’s brother said he was overjoyed to see justice for his late sister, but there is still work to be done for the other suspected victims.

“This isn’t about just killing Martha, it’s about all the rest of us that have had to deal with this for years and years. That’s hard on people,” said Michael Morrison.

Forrest was initially charged in 2019 for Morrison’s death, but the trial was rescheduled multiple times due to the pandemic.

Forrest has only been found guilty of murder once before, although he is suspected of killing seven women and girls from the Portland and Clark County areas.

He has been behind bars since 1978, serving a life sentence for the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake.

