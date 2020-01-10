Warren Forrest to be arraigned for 1974 murder

Crime

Martha Morrison was 17 when she was killed in 1974

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Warren Forrest, the convicted killer suspected of being a serial killer from the 1970s, is expected to be arraigned Friday for the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison.

Forrest has been in prison since 1979 for one murder. Detectives have long suspected he killed 7 women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River but a lack of evidence held the investigations back.

But a DNA breakthrough linked Forrest to the killing of Morrison, who was 17.

The arraignment is set for 9 a.m.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget