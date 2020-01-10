Warren Forrest to be arraigned for 1974 murder

Martha Morrison was 17 when she was killed in 1974

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Warren Forrest, the convicted killer suspected of being a serial killer from the 1970s, is expected to be arraigned Friday for the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison.

Forrest has been in prison since 1979 for one murder. Detectives have long suspected he killed 7 women and girls on both sides of the Columbia River but a lack of evidence held the investigations back.

But a DNA breakthrough linked Forrest to the killing of Morrison, who was 17.

The arraignment is set for 9 a.m.