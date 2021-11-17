Wasco County shooting suspect nabbed in Skamania County

Logan Cantwell wanted for attempted murder

Logan Cantwell, wanted for attemped murder in Wasco County, in an undated photo released by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on November 16,2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Logan Cantwell, wanted for a shooting in Wasco County, is now in custody in Skamania County, authorities told KOIN 6 News.

Oregon law enforcement officials have been searching for Cantwell, who is wanted for the attempted murder of a Wasco County deputy on November 13.

On Tuesday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough search in Corbett for the 23-year-old Cantwell. After an hours long search, authorities said Cantwell was no longer in the area.

