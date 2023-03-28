PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Unanswered questions continue to swirl around a homicide near The Dalles after Amanda Harman was killed nearly two weeks ago.

They say someone killed Amanda Harman late Friday, March 17 near Cherry Heights, just outside of The Dalles.

Amanda Harman was killed late Friday, March 17, 2023 near Cherry Heights, just outside of The Dalles (KOIN graphic)

The Wasco District Attorney’s Office is asking the public to provide any information or surveillance video near Ayers Drive on the night of her death.

District Attorney Matt Ellis says the office knows how Harman died, but they can’t share the information with the public just yet. He also said he couldn’t say whether they have a suspect.

“We are still doing quite a bit of investigation,” Ellis said. “We’re keeping information tight to the vest on a need-to-know basis. There are still people out there that need to be investigated, and we’re still collecting evidence, and we’re afraid if it does get released, it could change people’s stories.”

Ellis told KOIN 6 that homicides in the area are rare, so this has had a huge impact on the community with a lot of emotional outpouring.

He said he wants people to be aware that they are working on the investigation.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.