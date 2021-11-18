WashCo DA: Child sex offender gets 15 years in prison

Arturo Diaz-Guzman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 9 after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child sex abuse. (Washington County District Attorney’s Office)

During investigation, four more victims come forward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 9 after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child sex abuse.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s office, the case started more than two years prior, on Oct. 10, 2019, when Arturo Diaz-Guzman approached a 12-year-old girl after seeing her alone near the communal trash area of a Hillsboro apartment complex.

Diaz-Guzman told the girl she looked beautiful and he asked her for a hug, prosecutors said. She refused and tried to run away, and Diaz-Guzman then grabbed her from behind, pulling her to a secluded area, the DA’s office said.

The girl escaped, ran home and called 911 right away, officials said. Hillsboro police then responded and identified Diaz-Guzman as the suspect.

During an investigation, four more victims came forward with allegations of sexual abuse, authorities said.

In total, Diaz-Guzman pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree attempted sexual abuse and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was ordered to register as a sex offender in Washington County.

Judge Erik Buchér sentenced him to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.