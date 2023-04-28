PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deputies arrested a felon Friday afternoon after witnesses reported seeing him shoot a woman in the chest during a road rage incident on April 21, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 43-year-old Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. of Hillsboro attempted to rob a woman and shot her once. The woman got away from Hornsby after the shooting and fled in her car, but he chased her and continued to shoot at her vehicle, according to detectives.

Hornsby left before deputies could locate him. They later found Hornsby’s car parked near a motorhome in Hillsboro around 8:30 p.m., but did not find him inside.

They found Hornsby Friday and charged him with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempting to commit a crime and possessing a weapon as a felon.

