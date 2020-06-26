WashCo deputy indicted on additional charges in 2018 use-of-force incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on additional charges over a 2018 jail booking he is believed to have used excessive force during.

Rian Alden was put on leave after a video surfaced of him attacking a man he was in the process of booking. On Thursday, Alden was indicted for a second-degree assault, along with unlawful use of a weapon, and official misconduct. This comes a week after a grand jury initially charged Alden with first-degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office presented additional evidence to a grand jury, but that evidence is not allowed to be released until the case is adjudicated.

Alden turned himself in on Friday morning. Bail is set at $250,000.

Albert Molina was arrested on March 30, 2018 for allegedly riding his bicycle drunk. He was taken to jail where he was searched by deputy Rian Alden. Video from the jail shows Alden attacking Molina while standing at a backdrop to have his booking photo taken.

Other deputies calmly walk around as medical staff come to treat Molina and take him on a gurney. His lawyers say he sustained skull fractures, brain bleeds and spent 19 days in the hospital. His medical bills cost $130,000.

There is no audio on the video, but it shows Alden searching him and even removing his socks. At one point, Molina appears to salute Alden after he stepped away. He is seen complaining to other deputies and then rushing at Molina, slamming him to the wall and then the ground.

On Tuesday, Washington County announced it reached a $625,000 settlement with Molina.

An email with racial epithets sent by Alden four years prior to his hiring also recently surfaced. The Sheriff’s Office said the email’s contents were “entirely inconsistent with the core values and professional standards at the Sheriff’s Office.”

In a statement after last Friday’s indictment, Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said, “Given new information available in this case, I understand and support the District Attorney’s decision to present the evidence to a grand jury. I thank the grand jury for their time and respect their decision.”