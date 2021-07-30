WashCo grand jury convicts 38-year-old man of child rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County grand jury has found a 38-year-old man guilty of rape and sexual abuse of a child.

The victim was 14 years old when she ran away from her home in Washington and contacted Jayson Harrison Burton, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

She reportedly knew Burton through her mother and asked him for a ride. But instead of taking her to a friend’s house, Burton took her to a hotel in Hillsboro where he gave her alcohol and marijuana before sexually abusing her. Burton drove her back to Washington the next day and told her to keep the incident a secret.

Burton tried to have sex with the victim again a few months later while living in her home but the girl refused. She then told her mother about the abuse and the mother confronted Burton, who admitted to the crimes and said he didn’t view the victim as a child.

A friend of the victim’s mother contacted law enforcement. The case, originally investigated in King County, was turned over to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Burton was convicted Wednesday of 3rd-degree rape and 2nd-degree sexual abuse. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28.