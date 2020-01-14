1  of  26
Closings
WashCo jail guard attacked, sex abuse suspect charged

Crime

Justin Nathaniel Lugo, 35, is from Hillsboro

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Nathaniel Lugo, January 14, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man being held at the Washington County Jail on sex abuse charges now faces assaulting a public safety officer after an incident at the jail last week.

Justin Nathaniel Lugo was being moved from a holding cell to the maximum security unit when he assaulted a deputy on January 9, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lugo, 35, hit the deputy on the side of his face. As that deputy defended himself, another deputy Tased Lugo, officials said.

The Hillsboro resident was then restrained by other deputies.

No one else was hurt.

