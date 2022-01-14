WashCo: Man arrested, linked to over 20 sexual assaults

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County man has been arrested after police say they linked him to over 20 sexual assaults in Oregon and Washington, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

In October 2021, Everett, Washington authorities arrested 35-year-old Christian Sayre. Police say an investigation found Sayre assaulted over 20 victims in Washington. Authorities arrested him on additional charges on Friday.

Victims reported going to the Anchor Pub in Everett, owned by Sayre, and blacking out after a few drinks. When they woke up, they believed they were sexually assaulted, officials said.

Everett police notified Washington County Sheriff’s Office in January 2022 about the sexual assault investigation.

Detectives searched Sayre’s home, in Washington County, Oregon, and his pub. Police say they found evidence that linked him to additional victims in Washington County.

Sayre is in custody in the Snohomish County Jail with $1 million bail.

WCSO said anyone who may be a victim in Oregon or with more information about the case to call investigators at 503-846-2700.

Anyone with information related to crimes in Everett is asked to call the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450.